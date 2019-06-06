Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY, MISSOULA, HIGHWAY 93 SULA TO LOST TRAIL PASS, AND LOLO PASS. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.