Every year, the School Band and Orchestra magazine picks a music teacher from each state for its Directors Who Make A Difference honor. This year's choice for Montana is known for his work in Missoula.
Randy Zschaechner is a traveling band instructor for Missoula County Public Schools. He teaches fifth-grade students at elementary schools across the district about the magic that comes with playing an instrument.
Several of Zschaechner's former students nominated him for the honor. He says he's excited to represent Montana while doing something he loves.
"My favorite part of my job is getting to introduce my students to something new that they haven't done before," Zschaechner said. "Watching them get excited about it, especially when it starts to work, the enthusiasm is just infectious."
Zschaechner says he's glad he has a positive impact on his students' lives. He says his students brighten his own life every day.
Students who want to nominate their band teachers for making a difference can do so here.