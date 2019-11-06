MISSOULA - Missoula County has been awarded a $13 million federal grant to create a connecting street and trail system in one the city's fastest growing areas.
The grant awareded by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, will be put toward the Mullan BUILD Project. Plans are still in the works, county officials say they plan to build a neighborhood grid between Mullan Road and Broadway. The two roads will then be connected by George Elmer Drive.
The city and county worked together to get the grant. Officials originally asked for $23 million, and say they will ask for the additional $10 million next year.
Project managers will work with Montana Department of Transportation to develop the expansion.
Officials say they have to use the grant money by 2026 and are excited to get this project moving forward.
"This is a road grid network the city and county have been contemplating for a couple of decades and we are so excited to be able to deliver finally," City Council member Jordan Hess said.
While the project is still in the planning phase, city and county officals hope to break ground in 2021.