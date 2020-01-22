Missoula Art Museum receives grant from the Warhol Foundation

MISSOULA - The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts awarded the Missoula Art Museum with a $100,000 grant to support their programming with contemporary Native artists.
This program supports contemporary art with a focus on work that engages questions of social and political import. The program also focuses on art that is "experimental, under-recognized, and challenging in nature".
MAM, which sits on the ancestral territories of the Salish and Pend d’Oreille peoples, works to respect the indigenous stewards of this land and acknowledge their rich cultures as fundamental to artistic life in Montana and to the work of MAM.
MAM has long held a focus on contemporary Native artists with a dedicated gallery.
With MAM’s expansion in 2006, the Lynda M. Frost Contemporary American Indian Art Gallery was dedicated. Since that time, MAM has presented over 27 solo and 12 group Native-focused exhibitions with over 100 educational programs, discussions, lectures, master classes, and workshops.
“We are so fortunate to have such strong support from the Warhol Foundation in our focus and dedication to amplifying Indigenous voices, which are underrepresented in contemporary art," Brandon Reintjes, senior curator said. "MAM, which lies in the heart of Indian Country, is especially well situated to work with artists who are making compelling new work. I feel like we have an obligation to take on critical issues affecting this region, and to represent the complexities of our shared history through art.”