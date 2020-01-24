MISSOULA - The Missoula Art Museum is holding their Annual ArtBenefit Art Auction in celebration of the museum's 45th birthday on Feb. 1.
MAM said in a release this year they are auctioning of 82 art pieces of a variety of art mediums. Artists who's work is sold will donate a portion of the proceeds to MAM.
Museum Executive Director Laura Millin said the auction is a thank you towards artists and community members for the continuous support for the past 45 years.
“MAM’s 2020 Benefit Art Auction will kick off the celebration of 45 years of milestones and a legacy of education at MAM. We will salute the artists and the community of supporters that continue to make MAM’s groundbreaking cultural work possible. The sport of bidding will make for an exciting environment, and, as always, it will be a great party!” Millin said in the release.
This year, MAM is managing the silent auction through their website so ticket holders can participate even if they cannot attend the event.
The auction has three separate rounds. Although round one has already ended, rounds two and three will begin during the auction.
The auction kicks off at the University Center Ballroom Feb.1 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online.