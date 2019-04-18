Looking for a fun Easter egg hunt for the whole family? Here are some events this weekend!
(Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com.)
Easter Brunch with the Easter Bunny, egg hunt, drink specials for the adults at Conflux Brewing, Sunday 10 AM-2 PM
Missoula Lighthouse Baptist Church Easter Service and Egg Hunt, Sunday 11 AM-1:15 PM
Underwater egg hunt in the pool, Sat. April 20 at Currents Aquatic Center
Easter Egg Hunt, Resurrection reenactment, petting zoo, Sat. 1-3 PM at Daly Mansion in Hamilton
Barbecue, egg hunt with Monte and the Veterans Suicide Awareness & Prevention group Saturday at Fort Missoula Regional Park, 9 AM-3 PM.