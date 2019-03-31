Missoula City Animal Control will not be accepting dog surrenders or allowing dog adoptions until mid-April due to maintenance, but cat adoptions continue.
According to the Missoula Animal Control Facebook page, the shelter is installing a new boiler on Monday.
For the next two weeks, until April 12, animal control will stop all dog adoptions, dog intros and dog walks.
The shelter says all cat adoptions will continue as normal, and their cat room is full so they encourage Montanans to adopt a furry feline friend.