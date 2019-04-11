Montana residents who live fly out of Missoula International Airport can enroll in the popular TSA PreCheck program next week.
This application process makes security screening easier and faster for travelers because they can leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their compliant liquids in a carry-on.
MSO Airport Deputy Director Brian Ellestad said this application process is for U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.
Travelers must make their appointment online and must complete their application in person at the airport.
"It’s $85 and it lasts for five years, so if you travel a couple of times and year and go through more metropolitan areas it speeds up the process," explained Ellestad.
The TSA PreCheck application program will take place inside the airport from 9 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 6 PM from April 15 to the 17 and again from 7 AM to 11 AM and noon to 4 PM on April 18 and 19.
You just need to bring two forms of identification and the application process will take place in the board room at Missoula International Airport.