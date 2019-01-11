Missoula Aging Services is collecting donations to help homeless community members who can’t afford the costs that come with aging.
The organization is collecting canes, walkers, Yaktrax, reading glasses, and similar items throughout the month of January. The donations will be distributed during Project Community Connect, a marketplace of services for the homeless of all ages and backgrounds in Missoula. According to organizers, the event helped more than 300 homeless community members in 2017.
Event volunteers say being homeless is extremely difficult for anyone who experiences it, and the elderly deal with extra challenges that come with getting older. Missoula Aging Services RSVP volunteer coordinator Judy Douglas says something as simple as donating an old cane can help someone get their dignity back.
“I see a lot of mobility issues,” Douglas said. “Last year I was managing volunteers, and I saw an elderly lady with a chair using it like a walker.”
Donations can be dropped off at Missoula Aging Services’ front desk. The organization can’t accept prescription glasses, hearing aids or wheelchairs.
Missoula Aging Services will accept donations for the event until January 30. Project Community Connect will happen on February 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Zootown Church.