THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR KELLY BARRY. KELLY IS A 49 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FOOT 4 INCHES TALL, 220 POUNDS, HAZEL EYES, AND BROWN HAIR. KELLY HAS A SERIOUS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUE AND MAY POSSIBLY BE DRIVING A 2015 BLACK DODGE DART WITH MONTANA PLATES C, H, F, 1, 5, 8. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT KELLY, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6, 5 5 2, 6 3 0 0.