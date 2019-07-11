MISSOULA - Authorities say a missing Missoula woman may be in danger.
A release from the Montana Department of Justice says Kelly Kay Barry, 49, was last seen on July 6 in Missoula. She's 5'4, 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
She might be driving a 2015 black Dodge Dart, Montana plate C H F 1 5 8.
If you have any information on Kelly Barry, please call Missoula Police at 406-552-6300 or call 911.
From the DOJ:
Authorities issued a corrected license plate number for Kelly at 5:04 PM.