MISSOULA - Parents are worried about Sara Marie Decker, 16, who hasn't been seen since Saturday July 13.
From the Missoula Police Department:
MPD is requesting your assistance in locating 16-year-old Sara Marie Decker. Sara was last seen at her home in the 300 block of Stonybrook Dr on 7/13/19 around 4:45 PM. She is described as a white female 5'2/135 lbs, blonde hair and fair skin. She has a 'stud' piercing on the right side of her nose and a small tattoo on her left torso. Sara was last seen wearing black and white checkered shorts with a white hooded shirt and black "Chaco" Sandals. Parents believe she may try to get to Boise, ID and may be in the company of a teen aged male. If you've seen Sara, or otherwise can help in locating her, please call Officer Rebecca Potton at (406) 552-6300.
*Photo posted with parent permission.