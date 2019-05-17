Miss Montana still waiting for weather to clear

MISSOULA- Miss Montana and her crew are patiently waiting to join other planes from across the country and world to celebrate the 75th anniversary of World War II’s D-Day.
Miss Montana and her crew have been preparing for this journey to Normandy, France for almost a year.
Now, it’s time for her to fly in the sky, but, her departure is all dependent upon the weather.
Rain and thunderstorms have kept her grounded for the past two days. Crew members say, at this point, they're just waiting to be cleared to fly.
"Ya can't change it, so you might as well enjoy the time being here. We'll keep working on the airplane a little bit and ya know taking care, making sure everything is good, double checking everything, and when the weather is good we'll go,” said pilot, Nicolai Vonpronay.
It's interesting to note 75 years ago weather also played a large factor in the invasion of Normandy.
General Eisenhower’s chief meteorologist, Captain James Stagg, cautioned against the D-Day invasion on June 5th, 1944, and forecast an acceptable window starting on June 6th, 1944.
His weather forecast has been called "the most important weather forecast of all time."
We will make sure to bring you updates on her departure as the weekend continues.