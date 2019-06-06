MISSOULA – Miss Montana completed her mission by successfully flying to Normandy, France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Miss Montana participated in both the paratrooper drop over Sannerville, France and the presidential flyover. The Miss Montana crew found out June 3 that they were 1 of 14 Dakotas selected to participate in the presidential flyover, and those that had worked on her and gave so much effort, were proud.
"It's a great honor, and to have all the heads of state and the tens of thousands of people watching it's great for us and I think great for the state of Montana to have Miss Montana splashed all over the world,” said Perry Francis, a volunteer who worked on Miss Montana.
It took dedicated volunteers, mechanics, donors, and skilled pilots to achieve Miss Montana’s goal, but her community and state did not let her down.
Miss Montana was born in 1944 and was built as part of the United States war effort. However, she never got to fly in World War II because the war ended before she was completed. Even though she did not fly in the war, she still serviced her community.
Miss Montana was the airplane that transported the smoke jumpers to the Mann Gulch Fire in 1949, and eventually was acquired by the Museum of Mountain Flying said the Miss Montana to Normandy Facebook page.
Since she didn’t make it to World War II originally, having her participate in the 75th anniversary of D-Day to honor and represent over 57,000 Montanans who served during the war in all branches of government was the goal said Francis.
"Immensely satisfying and I think pride would be a good adjective to use, everybody was just really pleased to see it take off successfully," said Francis.
Miss Montana will return home to Missoula and from there she will participate in air shows around the U.S. and will be present at 70th anniversary of the Mann Gulch Fire if all goes according to plan, said Francis.