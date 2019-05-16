Miss Montana departure delayed due to weather

MISSOULA- She was originally supposed to leave Missoula on Monday, but as of Thursday, Miss Montana’s journey to Normandy, France is up in the air.
The men and women working on Miss Montana have been working tirelessly for months to prepare her once-in-a-lifetime trip across the pond.
This 1944 DC-3 was originally supposed to leave earlier this week to join other World War II planes in celebrating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, but troublesome weather forced her to stay grounded, for now.
"Right now we are trying to get to Rapid City and there are thunder storms and even hail in the forecast, lot of wind, low ceilings, so we made the administrative decision to pause here a moment. And of course if the weather changes we might suddenly decided to go,” said chief pilot, Jeff Whitesells.
With a crew of 20 taking flight on Miss Montana, Whitesells says, their safety, and the planes, can't be taken lightly.
"We are doing all the due diligence we can, this is not a half hazard operation this is the real deal, we even have a dispatch department and we are treating it like an airline flight,” added pilot Whitesells.
Other than waiting for the clouds to part, the head of logistics for Miss Montana, Bryan Douglass says she's ready for takeoff.
"The weather ready is a little iffy for getting out of here like today and it's not supposed to be good the next few days but planes ready, crew is ready, we've got the gear we need. It's just a matter of the right circumstances and timing,” said head of logistics, Bryan Douglass.
After getting a complete makeover, new engines, propellers, and more, waiting for the weather to cooperate is somewhat of a relief for Douglass.
Before she takes to the skies, it's still one more item they have to check off the pre-flight checklist.
The latest Miss Montana would need to depart to make it to the overseas festivities would be May 28th.
We will make sure to keep you updated on her departure, and her once-in-a-lifetime trip.