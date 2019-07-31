MISSOULA- A 6.5 acre site home to many small businesses in the Garden City has sold, and tenants in the building are now looking for places to relocate.
The building is located at 1900 West Broadway, and is home to eight small businesses, some which have been there for over a decade.
Of those small businesses, Mismo Gymnastics has been at 1900 West Broadway for 18 years. Mismo owners said that that the building has been for sale for over five years and that once it finally sold they knew all they could do was finish their lease ending August 2020.
"We are actively looking, we are working with realtors and developers. We are meeting with people, I met with the downtown association just to see, tapping into everybody's networks, and making sure that people know that we have to find a new home for 750 kids,” owner of Mismo, Kelley Durbin-Williams said.
Business leases throughout the site at different times between now and August 2020, but once those leases end, owners said the new site owners plan to demolish that site.