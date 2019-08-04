According to the Montana Highway Patrol, 2 people were killed in an accident along the highway in Mineral County on Saturday evening. It happened along I90 East near mile marker 65 just before 6:00. Authorities say a 2005 Chevy Impala crossed lanes and hit a semi truck with a trailer head-on. The driver of the Chevy, a 38-year-old woman from Saint John, WA and an 18-year-old passenger both died at the scene and a 4-year-old girl was taken to Saint Patrick's Hospital. The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia, also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police do not believe drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors. They are still investigating.
Mineral County Double Fatal Accident
