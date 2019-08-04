Highway I90 East, Frenchtown

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, 2 people were killed in an accident along the highway in Mineral County on Saturday evening. It happened along I90 East near mile marker 65 just before 6:00. Authorities say a 2005 Chevy Impala crossed lanes and hit a semi truck with a trailer head-on. The driver of the Chevy, a 38-year-old woman from Saint John, WA and an 18-year-old passenger both died at the scene and a 4-year-old girl was taken to Saint Patrick's Hospital. The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia, also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police do not believe drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors. They are still investigating.

