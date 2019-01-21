Missoula in Motion is running a sustainable transportation challenge during the month of January to fight winter air pollution.
MIM says to think of the valley like a bowl. During inversion, they say warm air rises and seals cold air and pollutants in the valley below, like a lid. The goal of the Clear the Air Challenge is to keep fumes and emissions from entering the air in the first place.
The challenge asks Missoula residents to choose environmentally friendly forms of transportation for their daily lives, such as carpooling to work, taking the bus to the gym or walking to the store. Missoula in Motion program specialist Margaret Hoyt hopes the competition will help the community learn about different air pollution problems that Missoula faces throughout the year.
"You're improving Missoula's air quality in a month where, or during times when it's poor and not as obvious that it's poor," Hoyt said. "You know, people really relate wildfires to poor air quality, but it also is just as poor in the winter."
Participants who sign up for the challenge will log their trips online and compete based on trip length. The person who keeps the most emissions out of the air in each category will win a prize.
The competition runs through the rest of January, and interested Missoula residents can sign up for the challenge here.