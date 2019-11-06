Missoula County is excited to announce a new $13 million bond and officials say all that money will go towards expanding the Garden City west.
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation and will be put toward the Mullan BUILD Project.
Plans are still in the works, but city officials say they plan to build a neighborhood grid between Mullan road and Broadway.
These two roads will then be connected by George Elmer Drive.
The city and county worked together to get this grant, originally they asked for $23 million but say they will ask for the additional 10 million next year.
We're told project managers will work with Montana Department of Transportation to plan this expansion.
City officials say they have to use the grant money by 2026 and are excited to get this project moving forward.
"This is a road grid network the city and county have been contemplating for a couple of decades and we are so excited to be able to deliver finally." City Council member Jordan Hess said.
Officials say while they are still in the planning phase, they hope to break ground in 2021.