Middle School Teacher of the Year awarded at C.S. Porter

MISSOULA- The 2018-2019 school year is soon coming to an end, and Friday students, faculty, and staff held an all school assembly at C.S. Porter Middle School to honor one of their own.
The Missoula Education Foundation had over 104 Teacher of the Year nominations, and 18 at C.S. Porter alone.
This year , the Education Foundation awarded choir teacher, Chris Whiteman as Teacher of the Year.
The board says Whiteman is recognized for his strong investment in the choir program, but most importantly, how loved he is by his students.
"I think the kids just love him, and just want to do well for him, they don't ever want to disappoint him. I have a co-worker that says her daughter just loves him, loves being in choir, and performing with him,” said Executive Director of Missoula Education Foundation, Susan Tower.
Mr. Whiteman has been the choir teacher at C.S Porter for seven years now, both colleagues and students say he has taken the choir program and tuned his students into perfect harmony.
Congratulations, Mr. Whiteman!