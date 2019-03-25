Many people have come together to help support the victims and families of this month’s shootings in Evaro and Missoula.
Any MHP troopers who experience any sort of traumatic event are able to go through a peer support program or counseling, which is all in an effort to make sure everyone has the help they need to get through their darkest moments.
MHP has taken the initiative to offer its troopers additional resources during this tragic time.
The agency held a critical incident debriefing for everyone involved in this month's shootings to address their concerns and needs, but a key factor in getting through their struggles is learning to rely on one another for that much needed support.
"The important thing about peer support is to have a balanced life to have a life outside of work, to exercise, to eat right, to get sleep, to enjoy your time with your family because it takes the edge off work that sometimes can be very demanding and everything," emphasized Captain Chad Dever.
A very demanding and stressful job that affects all law enforcement, which is why MHP's Peer Support Program Supervisor, Chad Dever, said it's crucial for all ranks to use the available resources.
"I mean we all may be a different rank in any law enforcement agency, but obviously we're all people and like what's happened to wade palmer has devastated everyone from the top to the bottom,” said Dever.
Captain Dever emphasized the troopers have a bond as strong as brothers and these programs only help strengthen that bond and create new outlets to help officers move past traumatic events.
"The support the troops have given each other and the support from the community has just been amazing and outstanding and I just can't thank everyone enough for all they have done," said Dever.
Trooper Palmer remains in Salt Lake City, where MHP troopers will continue to keep watch outside of his hospital room.
If you aren't in law enforcement, you can still show your support whether it's donations or joining the social media campaign "wear green for wade".