MINERAL COUNTY - A Montana Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a roll-over accident when a driver failed to slow down on Monday in Mineral County.
While there were no injuries as a result of the crash, the wife of the trooper who was hit, Beth Rehbein, wants to remind people the importance of slowing down when driving by emergency vehicles, towers, and construction workers.
"Instead of going to sleep next to my spouse, I could have sat by the light of the Christmas tree hearing the news that he had been killed, that he was never coming home," Rehbein wrote in a Facebook post. "Instead of planning the Christmas holiday, planning a funeral could have become the focus."
Rehbein's husband was involved in another crash five years ago, motivating her to launch an organization called Move over Montana.
The organization's intention is to remind people of the the state's Move over Law, which requires drivers to pull over, and slowing down to the side of the road allowing space for an emergency vehicles.
"Please! When you see flashing emergency lights, slow down immediately. Take time to assess what you’re coming up on," she wrote. "Move over if it’s safe. The personnel working have so much to lose. You have so much to lose. But no one has to lose anything if we protect each other."