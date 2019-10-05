Watch this: Trooper TJ Templeton posted what appears to be a dashcam video to Twitter of a child reaching out to hold his hand.
I’ve had many rewarding moments as a trooper. But this one... this simple gesture of a scared child reaching out to hold my hand. This one I cherish most. #ItsTheSmallThings #GoodMemories #BestJobEver pic.twitter.com/hVnnvNkJYm— Trooper TJ Templeton (@Trooper_TJ) October 5, 2019
“… It was a crash. Everyone was okay, but she was very scared.” Templeton said in a reply to the Tweet.
“I completed a deer crash report for them, called a tow truck, and waited with them until they could all safely get home…”
Templeton said he’s had many rewarding moments as a trooper, but this one is the one he cherishes the most.