MHP Trooper TJ Templeton
Watch this: Trooper TJ Templeton posted what appears to be a dashcam video to Twitter of a child reaching out to hold his hand.

“… It was a crash. Everyone was okay, but she was very scared.” Templeton said in a reply to the Tweet.

“I completed a deer crash report for them, called a tow truck, and waited with them until they could all safely get home…”

Templeton said he’s had many rewarding moments as a trooper, but this one is the one he cherishes the most.

