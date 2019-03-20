Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer was shot in ever early Friday morning.
According to MHP, Trooper Palmer was allegedly shot in the head, face and neck by the suspect Jonathan Bertsch.
Palmer's wife Lindsey put out a statement saying her husband is stable, but he remains in critical condition.
He remains in a medically-induced coma and has not regained consciousness since the shooting.
While the road to recovery is long, his family, friends, and brothers behind the badge aren't leaving his side anytime soon.
"He’s one of my go-to troopers. He steps up every time it’s needed. He doesn't shy away from dangerous situations. He has been a hero in the past, he's been a hero this night, and i believe he will be a hero in the future," said Sergeant Sean Finley.
MHP Sgt. Finley is Palmer's supervisor and said this situation is one of the most difficult points of his career.
However, he added all of the support from the community and fellow law enforcement is giving them strength to get through it.