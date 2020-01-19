The Montana Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating a car that was involved in a hit and run crash with a pedestrian.
Trooper Adam Gane said around 10:30 Saturday night, a 25-year-old male was crossing US-93 near Woodside when he was side swiped by silver Ponitac Grand Am.
The man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. MHP is still looking for the car and says it was last seen headed south towards Hamilton.
If you see a silver Grand Am that is missing its passenger side view mirror you are encouraged to call Trooper Gane at 406-529-3225