MISSOULA - The Montana Highway Patrol released the name of a trooper shot and injured in an early morning manhunt.
The suspect, Johnathan Bertsch, reportedly shot at three people on Expressway in Missoula before taking off for Evaro.
MHP says trooper Wade Palmer found Bertsch near the Evaro Bar and Casino.
The next responding officer found Palmer, still seatbelted in his vehicle, and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Palmer is in critical condition at St. Patrick Hospital, MHP says.
From the press release:
NEWS RELEASE: Early in the morning of March 15, near the Evaro Bar and Casino, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer located a suspected vehicle matching the description of one involved in a Missoula shooting before midnight.
Trooper Alex Hiday was the next officer to arrive on scene. Hiday found Palmer still seat-belted in his patrol car and that he had been shot. The suspect had fled the scene. Haley and a Missoula Police Department officer transported Palmer to an ambulance at the intersection of Highway 93 and Interstate 90. Palmer is in critical condition at St. Patrick Hospital.
After an extensive manhunt, at approximately 6:15am the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect, Jonathan Bertsch, into custody without incident.
The Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting incident.
Palmer has been with the Patrol since 2012. He is stationed in Detachment 112 in Missoula. In 2015, he was awarded the Patrol’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor, for his heroic lifesaving efforts at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash involving a mother and her young children in December 2014. Trooper Palmer has a wife and two young children.