MISSOULA - We all remember the tragedy that unfolded on March 15, when MHP Trooper Wade Palmer was shot.
Today at 4 p.m. a ceremony will be held at Saint Patrick's Hospital to honor those who dedicate their lives to saving others. A trooper will give a commemorative coin to the people who helped Trooper Palmer after he was shot.
Trooper Palmer was shot multiple times in the face, neck and head while searching for the suspect in an overnight shooting.
The coin emphasizes the many people who are involved in life-saving care, including physicians, nurses, emergency room staff, ICU, pharmacy, and all other departments that helped Trooper Palmer at Saint Patrick's.
Trooper Palmer was transferred to Salt Lake City for further treatment after his care at Saint Patrick's and is now home with his family in Stevensville.