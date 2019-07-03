MHP creates Big Sky Challenge team to support Trooper Palmer

On March 15th, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was shot on duty while pursing a suspect. Palmer is now awake, alert, and home in Stevensville.
And in just two weeks, you can join MHP in helping raise money for an important organization that helps all Montanans who suffer from traumatic brain injuries.
It's called the Big Sky Challenge Hike, and it's an event to raise money for the Brain Injury Alliance of Montana. Montana is ranked third in the country in the most traumatic brain injuries per capita. MHP saw an opportunity to partner with the BIA.
They have made a team a team of their own to show their support for Trooper Palmer, and all Montanans who suffer. You can actually join their team too, and hike at Montana Snowbowl with the people that help keep you safe on the roads.
"We want people to go out and have fun and enjoy each other's company." Sergeant Sean Finley says. "The Brain Injury Alliance is beneficial to everyone in this community. It's amazing the amount of people that have that injuries. So it's a great way for us to show support. And troopers, we are waiting for you to sign up."
The Big Sky Challenge Hike will be on July 14th, and all proceeds will go towards the Brain Injury Alliance of Montana. You have three different hiking options when you get to Snowbowl, including a one mile, five mile, and ten mile hiking choices. It's also open to families and people of all ages.
Join us at ABC FOX Montana, because we will be hiking that day with the troopers and public as well. Sign up for the Big Sky Challenge Hike, and let's take a hike together.