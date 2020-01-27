MISSOULA - The Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is holding a forum seeking community feedback on improving Reserve Street scheduled for Jan. 29.
According to a release from MPO, the forum's agenda is how to improve and pinpoint the "safety, access, comfort and livability" on Reserve Street through constructive feedback from the Missoula community.
MPO says there will be different areas set up at the event to interact with community members voicing their observations on Reserve Street. According to the release, they will have graphic artist there to help visualize those observations.
The forum is on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Best Western Plus Grant Creek Inn. Check-in starts at 5:45 p.m. MPO urges community members to register for the event ahead of time in order to plan accordingly.