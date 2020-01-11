MISSOULA- In September of 2019, Patrick Ryan O’Leary, of Martin City pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and to possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to the DOJ, in court documents filed in the case, the prosecution said drug task force agents received information that O’Leary and his wife, Toni Jean Krause, a co-defendant, were involved in distributing meth in the Flathead Valley.
When a search warrant was executed on their Martin City home, authorities seized about 400 grams of meth, surveillance equipment, three firearms, electronic evidence and a large amount of money.
O’Leary was stopped by agents in June of 2019, while he was making a drug run, the agents finding of 11 ounces of meth on his motorcycle and a loaded revolver on his person.
Ryan O’Leary was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release.
The release does not mention anything about O’Leary’s co-defendant, Toni Jean Krause, however, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has Krause listed on their warrants list.