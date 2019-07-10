UPDATE Wed 2:16 PM - James has been found safe, and the Missing Persons Advisory for James Rose has been canceled.
MISSOULA - Family members are worried about an 85-year-old Montana man who has dementia.
An alert from the Montana Department of Justice says James Edward Rose, 85, was expected home on July 9 but didn't return. His last known location was Wallace, Idaho, and family members say he should have been on the way to Hamilton. He does not have a cellphone.
Rose is described as 5'10, 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer, Montana license plate 13-30318.
If you have any information, call Missoula police at 406-552-6300 or call 911.