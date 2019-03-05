Meals on Wheels teams across the country are asking for a little extra support during March. They call it March for Meals, and it's a whole month of fundraising to help their mission.
Missoula Aging Services says their March for Meals goal is to raise about $60,000. The fundraiser is happening in different cities across the country, but they all have the same goal: help people who can't leave their homes get enough to eat.
Missoula Meals on Wheels supervisors say their drivers usually serve about 250 meals Monday through Thursday and 600 on Friday. They say they usually deliver about 100,000 meals a year in the area, but their work involves more than delivering food. Volunteer driver Larry Kuchenreuther says he sees his route as an opportunity to touch people's lives through service.
"As cold as it is and as snowy as it is, we're delivering a necessity to them, and they love it. They feel great about it," Kuchenreuther said. "We're constantly being thanked and appreciated for what we do, and there's no better feeling than that."
Information about March for Meals fundraising and Meals on Wheels volunteer opportunities is available here.