MDT will begin construction June 2nd for Clark Fork River Bridge barrier

MISSOULA- A construction project on one of western Montana’s busiest roadways aims to decrease head-on collisions.
Crews will target Missoula’s Reserve Street in the coming weeks to install a new barrier rail on the bridge.
Construction on the new barrier rail is set to begin next week, on June 2nd, and something drivers should know is crews will complete the construction in the overnight hours to keep traffic moving during the day.
This project came about thanks to a federally-funded program to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.
The Highway Safety Improvement Program will cover the cost of this bridge barrier rail, in an effort to reduce head-on crashes and side-swipes that are all too common on the stretch of Reserve from River Road to Mullan.
Montana Department of Transportation engineers said the barrier will drastically reduce the frequency of collisions and accidents on the bridge.
“MDT over the course of several years has identified a crash cluster on the bridge and identified several serious or fatal crashes that resulted in us identifying this as needing to be done, the barrier rail will be a huge improvement, and should make the road way safer.” said John Schmidt, acting District Construction Operations Engineer for the Montana Department of Transportation.
During the barrier construction crews will address other areas of concern, like bridge deck repairs and roadway striping.
Construction hours will be Sunday through Thursday 7 p.m. .to 7 a.m. with single lane closures.
MDT estimates the project will wrap up the middle of August.