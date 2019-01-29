A major bridge in downtown Missoula needs some repairs and updates, and the Montana Department of Transportation wants public feedback on the proposed plan.
According to a release from MDT, the meeting will cover how the Higgins Avenue Bridge needs to be updated to keep up with downtown Missoula's transportation needs. The release says part of the meeting will focus on construction specifics, such as what parts of the bridge frame need to be replaced. Another goal is to figure out how to make the bridge safer for people who walk or ride their bikes across It.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29. It will take place at the Wilma in downtown Missoula. MDT says plan designers will be present to answer questions, and more information about the proposal is available here.