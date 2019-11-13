MDT seeks public comment for Stevensville Safety Project

STEVENSVILLE - The Montana Department of Transportation is designing a safety improvement project for one of Montana's most dangerous sections of highway.
The Stevensville Safety Improvement Project will be addressing Highway 269, which runs parallel to Highway 93 on the opposite side of the Bitterroot River.
Between 2003 and 2017, there were over 400 collisions along this route, including six fatalities and 20 serious injuries.
MDT wants to learn first-hand what residents would like to see improved, so they are hosting open meetings at the Morningstar Caffeine & Cuisine in Stevensville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14, 21, and Dec. 5.
“We’re eager to meet with neighbors to work together on this much-needed safety improvement project,” Missoula District Administrator, Bob Vosen, said. “Projects like these are designed to provide a safer roadway that meets the Stevensville community’s unique needs. The only way we can fully accomplish this goal is by hearing from those who use this roadway every day.”
The Stevensville Safety Improvements project will begin just north of the intersection with North Birch Creek Road and extend 5.9 miles north to the Pine Hollow Road intersection. A project map can be found online.
The proposed work plan currently includes widening the existing roadway by adding four-foot shoulders on both sides of the highway and flattening the roadside slopes. Additionally, a new flashing signal will be placed at Bell Crossing, and Willoughby Lane will be realigned to better facilitate safe travel at the intersection. Utility relations, limited installations of guardrail, and bridge replacements will occur throughout the project. Upon completion, the roadway will also be sealed and have new pavement markings and signs.