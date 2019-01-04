Montana Department of Transportation repaired a sinkhole at the Russell Street Bridge construction site in Missoula.
This sinkhole, which was located just north of the bridge, closed down the northbound lane of traffic for a few hours.
MDT officials said the sinkhole has been fixed, but they are going to continue to monitor and assess the area very closely to avoid any future problems.
Thursday night, just before 6 PM MDT and Dick Anderson Construction repaired a sinkhole that's approximately four-feet wide by six-feet long by two-feet deep.
"We responded as quickly as we could and our contractors responded very quickly in this case and came up with a really quick response to get a good repair in place to deal with settlement causing the disruption," explained MDT Construction Operations Engineer, Donny Pfeifer.
Pfeifer said this took just a few hours, the sinkhole was fixed and the two-lane traffic was restored by 8 PM.
"The earth underneath the roadway settled and we just cut out the roadway and patched it back and repaired it to where it’s a good driving surface again," said Pfeifer.
And fortunately, Pfeifer is hoping to have the upstream half of the new bridge opened by March.
"It’s not that far away now and at that time traffic would be moved on to that structure and wouldn’t be driving over this location in question anymore," emphasized Pfeifer.
But, MDT and contractors are going to be extra cautious just in case.
"We’re going to monitor that area really closely as we have been doing and will continue to do to avoid this in the future," said Pfeifer.
MDT wants to remind the public to be extra cautious while driving near construction sites, because signs and speed limits change often.