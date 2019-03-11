The Montana Department of Transportation says workers will pour the concrete deck of the new Russell Street Bridge in Missoula this week.
MDT says Russell Street Bridge construction crews are taking on the winter temperatures by using special heaters. Those heaters will allow them to pour cement despite the cold temperatures.
MDT says crews will hold off on pouring other concrete around the area, including the Milwaukee Trail, until the weather warms up.
Traffic routes aren't expected to change this week.
The work is scheduled to take place on March 11, 12 and 15. Construction updates are available here.