Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. FOR THE BITTERROOT VALLEY,TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. FOR THE MISSOULA VALLEY, TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. THE BITTEROOT VALLEY IS LIKELY TO RECEIVE THE BEST FOCUS OF SNOWFALL. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED, PARTICULARLY ALONG HIGHWAY 93 SOUTH FROM LOLO TO DARBY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&