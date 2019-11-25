MISSOULA - Missoula prepares for a wave of traffic this week as drivers make their way to their Thanksgiving destinations.
But your drive through the Garden City might actually be a little easier this week.
Montana Department of Transportation will pause construction on the Russell Street bridge project to clear the Broadway intersection this holiday.
MDT says they will not be doing any road work this week, and all construction will halt at noon Wednesday.
Even though there will be no workers present, MDT wants to take it slow through construction zones this holiday weekend.
“All drivers still need to take precautions and follow the signage that is out there and just be careful as they drive through the work zone,” MDT Engineering Project Manager Darrell Williams said.
Construction will resume next Monday December 2.