MCPS is thinking about altering attendance boundaries for some of its elementary schools. The district is conducting a boundary study to figure out what it needs to do to keep up with student enrollment changes.
MCPS says four of its elementary schools are at about 95 percent capacity: Jeannette Rankin, Paxson, Rattlesnake and Lewis and Clark elementary schools. Others are only about 75 percent full. MCPS says it’s doing the boundary study now because it’s about to finish construction on its nine elementary schools, so it has the resources to potentially redistribute student enrollment.
The boundary study will focus on changing the boundaries of individual elementary schools, not the elementary district as a whole. MCPS Communications Director Hatton Littman says most elementary students probably won’t see a huge change in their school routines.
“There’s probably some fine tuning of boundaries around schools around the community, but right now, we’re not guessing that it’s going to be a big dramatic impact,” Littman said. “It’s largely planning for the future.”
MCPS is in the process of holding meetings at all of its elementary schools to talk with parents about the changes. The public is invited ask questions and give feedback at a community open house on January 31.
MCPS is also asking parents of its elementary students to serve on an advisory committee for the study. The advisory committee will research options and present them to the community sometime in the spring. MCPS hopes the committee will be able to submit a final recommendation the the Board of Trustees in May 2019. An application for the committee is available here.