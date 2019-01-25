Missoula County Public Schools Central Kitchen staff say many people think of school lunches as unhealthy. They're working to connect with the Missoula community and show that's not the case in their kitchen.
MCPS food service staff say they prepare up to 6,000 meals every day for students in the district, which adds up to more than 1,000,000 meals a year. The kitchen uses produce from district gardens to give lunch a healthy boost, like adding kale crumble to pasta sauce or serving kale chips as a snack option.
Kitchen supervisors say their menus follow Coordinated Approach To Children's Health (CATCH) guidelines, which means they group the food into three categories: woah, slow and go. The goal is to help kids understand how to make healthy choices instead of banning certain foods altogether. Assistant supervisor of food and nutrition services Edward Christensen says he wants to be as transparent as possible to help the community understand how the kitchen works.
"There's always an accepted truth and an actual truth to school food service with a lot of stigma," Christensen said. "We like to show you the actual truth of what's really going on as we try to impact the kiddos in Missoula for the positive."
Christensen and other kitchen supervisors serve on a nutritional subcommittee that includes community partners and MCPS parents. He says comments are welcome, and the kitchen does what it can to adapt to that feedback.
Christensen says MCPS parents are welcome to contact him to set up a tour of the central kitchen. His contact information is available here.