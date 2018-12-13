The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees is starting the search for a new superintendent.
Current superintendent Mark Thane is set to retire in June 2019, and the MCPS board is considering hiring an outside consultant to help find his replacement. The board unanimously approved creating a request for proposals from consulting firms at Tuesday night's board meeting.
MCPS Board of Trustees chair Marcia Holland says there's not a firm timeline in place for when the board will hire a new superintendent. She says the board appreciates having time to evaluate potential options.
"We thanked Superintendent Thane last night for giving us a heads up pretty early in the process," Holland said. "We hope to be able to start making decisions about the process in a general sense in early January."
The board has not decided if they will actually hire a consultant for the search. They will meet again to discuss the proposals they receive on January 8, 2019.