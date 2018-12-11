MISSOULA - Where's the beef? At Missoula County Public Schools.
The Missoula Agriculture Center is getting a new lab to help MCPS students get ahead in the agriculture world.
The meat processing lab will give MCPS students in AG 1 or introductory classes a chance to learn about meat production. A big goal of the program is to eventually supply ground beef for all MCPS schools.
The program is open to all MCPS students at Big Sky High School, Sentinel High School and Hellgate High School. The center will also offer programs for middle school students.
MCPS teachers say they have a lot of students interested in meat processing. The new lab will help students learn everything from breeding for meat to how to craft the finished product. MCPS agriculture teacher Tom Andres says agriculture is Montana's top industry, and the course will help students get the skills they need to be successful.
"Everybody needs to know where their food comes from," Andres said. "That's what this program does. It teaches our students and our community where food comes from, right from the beginning to the end."
A state meat inspector will come out once a week to inspect the meat products students produce in the lab. This will allow them to sell it.
Construction on the meat lab is expected to wrap up next week, and the lab should open next month.