Lauren Ryter, a Hamilton superstar in academics, athletics, and beyond.
Ryter is a two-time all-state soccer player and an all-conference basketball player, and she's the captain of both varsity teams.
"I feel like I’ve really grown as a person because I’ve been given the opportunity to become a leader on and off the field and I think my coaches and teachers really support me doing that," emphasized Lauren Ryter, Hamilton High School senior.
Ryter said its coaches like Mark Albert that gave her the confidence and tools to excel.
"Quiet or not there's a natural leadership quality to her that kids want to follow her," said Mark Albert, Hamilton Women's Varsity Basketball Coach.
Everyone wants to follow in her lead, because she's a lot more than a basketball star.
Ryter isn't just a leader on the court, but she's also a leader in her community and school as well.
Ryter is a straight-A student hoping to become her class's valedictorian.
She's the president of key club, secretary of student council, and a member of a choir group and a science club.
And this extends beyond her high school, she's been involved in helping out with food drives, partnering up to help promote a mental health app, and makes blankets for hospitals and foster homes in the area.
"It’s given me the opportunity to another side. Because I’m involved in a lot of sports, but this gets me involved with a non-sports community. And there's a lot of amazing people I wouldn't have met without it."
And a lot of amazing people wouldn't have been touched by Ryter, a student, an athlete, and a role model in her community.