Marshawn Lynch retiring from the NFL for the second time in three years, according to report

'Beast Mode' Goodbye.

Former Seahawk running back Marshawn Lynch says he is 'not planning to play football again'. That's according to a report by ESPN, released Wednesday.

Lynch has been playing for the Oakland Raiders, his hometown team, for the past two seasons. He previously announced his retirement in 2016, before returning to the NFL.

