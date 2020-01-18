MISSOULA- A Marion man who admitted to illegally transporting grizzly bear claws to Washington was sentenced Thursday.
Bryan Berg, 35, shot a bear in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in 2017 before transporting its claws to Washington according to a release from the Department of Justice.
According to the release, the prosecution said in court records that in September of 2017, law enforcement received a tip that Berg shot a grizzly bear in the Hart Basin Area of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
When agents arrived at the scene, they found a dead grizzly bear that was pushed down the mountain and had its front claws removed.
During an interview in March of 2018, Berg told officials he shot the grizzly in self-defense, which was confirmed to be true from the investigation; however, Berg did not report that he shot the grizzly, which is required by law.
After shooting the bear, Berg then removed its claws and took them to Washington, which he knew was illegal according to the release.
Berg gave the claws to law enforcement during the interview and provided officials photos and a video of him near the grizzly after the shooting.
Bryan Berg has been sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to pay $5,000 restitution to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.