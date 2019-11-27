MISSOULA - Montana Department of Justice sent out a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Ronald Joseph Graham on Wednesday.
Graham was last seen leaving his home on November 8, but he was reported missing on Tuesday, November 26.
Graham experiences health problems including seizures and requires a liquid diet. As of Wednesday, there is worry he is not carrying his medication with him or the correct food for his diet restriction.
He is described as a 61-year-old Native American male, 5 ft. 11 in. tall, weighs 150 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes. His hair is usually in a braid.
Graham does not drive but he walks and uses public transportation regularly.
His whereabouts are predicted to be in western Montana.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or 911.