MISSOULA - One man was taken to the hospital after an officer involved shooting at a trailer court in Missoula.
Missoula Police were called to the Hollywood Trailer Court on Cooley Street around 10:30 AM Wednesday, for a report of disturbance involving a gun.
When they arrived, officers found a man outside a residence who was uncooperative. The man had a gun. According to a press release from the Missoula Police Department, "The officers engaged in lengthy dialogue with the male and ordered him several times to drop his weapon. After a lengthy conversation with the man, police said shots were fired."
The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The Montana Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation will take over the investigation.