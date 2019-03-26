MISSOULA - The man who pleaded guilty to abandoning a baby in the woods near Lolo Hot Springs is sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 10 suspended.
Francis Crowley was sentenced in court Tuesday afternoon on felony counts of criminal endangerment and assault on a minor under age 36 months.
He gave a tearful testimony.
“I love him," Crowley said, and addressed law enforcement officers. "I thank you guys for finding him and not quitting. Whatever you think about me, that kid was my life. And I don’t know what the f--- I was doing.”
Court documents say Crowley used drugs on the day that he was supposed to be caring for a friend's five-month-old baby while she was at work. The baby was abandoned in the woods on a chilly evening for several hours, leading to a frantic law enforcement search.
The baby was found under a pile of sticks with some scratches, but otherwise okay, officers said.