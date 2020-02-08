MISSOULA- A 21-year-old man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase early Saturday morning.
According to the Missoula Police Department, just before 1:00 am, Taylor Ray Bogard had lead police on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour after police tried to stop the car he was driving.
The high-speed chase ended when Bogard crashed the car he was driving and fled on foot.
MPD says Bogard was arrested a short distance later.
Bogard was on probation and police found him in possession of meth and a stolen handgun according to MPD.
Taylor Ray Bogard has been charged with criminal endangerment, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, driving under the influence of any drug, criminal mischief, fleeing from or eluding a police officer, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, reckless driving, fail to obey red traffic signal, operating without liability insurance in effect, speeding and fail to appear.