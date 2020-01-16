Update 2:34 p.m.
Missoula Police have identified the man as Frank Cogar, 35, of Missoula, who died after the officer involved shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff.
The Department of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the incident.
Previous coverage:
MISSOULA -- The man who was taken to the hospital after an officer involved shooting at Hollywood Trailer Court on Wednesday, has died.
According to a release from the Missoula Police Department, the man was armed with a handgun when officers arrived at a reported robbery and assault at the trailer park on Cooley Street and Russell Avenue.
Officers say the man posed a threat that forced them to defend themselves. The man was shot.
Officers say they immediately performed life-saving measures, before he was transported to St.Patrick Hospital in Missoula. He was later pronounced dead.
MPD policy requires the officers involved in the shooting to be placed on paid administrative leave. No officers were reported injured.
The names of those involved, including the man who died, have not been released.